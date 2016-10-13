Brazil retailer Lojas Americanas interested in Petrobras fuel unit -filing

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Oct 13 Brazil's retailer Lojas Americanas SA said on Thursday it is interested in acquiring a stake in the state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's fuel distribution unit.
In a securities filing, the company acknowledged having received documents related to the process of sale of a 49 percent stake in the fuel distribution company BR Distribuidora SA, a subsidiary of Petrobras, as the oil company is known.
Lojas Americanas, which has among its shareholders the billionaire owners of investment firm 3G Capital, said it is considering whether to present a proposal for the unit. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bernard Orr)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.