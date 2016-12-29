Brazil's Petrobras finalizes sale of Nansei Sekiyu for $165 mln

SAO PAULO Dec 29 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA closed the sale of a 100 percent stake in Nansei Sekiyu to Taiyo Oil Company, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Petrobras said Taiyo agreed to pay $165 million in relation to the transaction. Japan-based Nansei Sekiyu is a refinery in Okinawa with capacity to process 100,000 barrels of oil per day, according to the filing. (Reporting by Ana Mano. Editing by Jane Merriman)