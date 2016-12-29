Brazil's Petrobras finalizes sale of Nansei Sekiyu for $165 mln

BRIEF-Red Hat Inc to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
SAO PAULO Dec 29 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA closed the sale of a 100 percent stake in Nansei Sekiyu to Taiyo Oil Company, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Petrobras said Taiyo agreed to pay $165 million in relation to the transaction. Japan-based Nansei Sekiyu is a refinery in Okinawa with capacity to process 100,000 barrels of oil per day, according to the filing. (Reporting by Ana Mano. Editing by Jane Merriman)
FRANKFURT, May 25 German prosecutors who searched Daimler's offices this week as part of a probe into diesel pollution are also investigating employees at automotive supplier Bosch, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing the prosecutor's office.
VIENNA, May 25 Venezuela is considering several options to repay its debts, the oil minister said on Thursday, after a deep recession and low crude prices hit output and prompted Caracas to seek funds from China and Russia.