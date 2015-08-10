Ultrapar keen to acquire some Petrobras gas assets, paper says

SAO PAULO Aug 10 Ultrapar Participações SA
, which owns Brazil's largest natural gas distribution
company, is interested in acquiring some assets from
state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA that could be listed as
early as this year, O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported on
Monday.
Ultrapar would be willing to acquire Liquigás, a rival
controlled by the state firm commonly known as Petrobras,
Chairman Paulo Cunha told Estado in an interview. However, such
a move could face tough regulatory scrutiny, Cunha told the
paper.
The company was also interested in some assets controlled by
BR Distribuidora SA, a fuel distribution firm that Petrobras
plans to list on the local exchange within months, Estado said.
Ultrapar wants the fuel and gas distribution assets
operating in Brazil's northern and northeastern regions that
Petrobras and BR Distribuidora kept as part of a $4 billion
joint acquisition of Grupo Ipiranga SA with Ultrapar in 2007, he
told Estado.
The company "would pay more for those assets than they could
get in an initial public offering," Cunha said.
A formal proposal has not been made for Liquigás and the BR
Distribuidora assets, he said.
Cunha's interest in the assets comes as Petrobras relies
increasingly on asset sales, spinoffs and investment cuts to
stabilize rapidly growing debt in the face of a corruption
scandal. Saddled with the debt amid weak oil prices, Petrobras
plans to put on the block almost $60 billion in assets through
2018.
Efforts to contact Ultrapar, Brazil's No. 4 conglomerate by
revenue, to confirm the content of the interview were
unsuccessful.
