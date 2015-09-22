Petrobras, Mitsui in final talks over gas unit stake sale

BRASILIA, Sept 22 Brazil's state-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday it is in the last stages of negotiations with a Mitsui & Co Ltd Brazilian unit over the purchase of a minority stake in a natural gas holding company.

In a securities filing, Petrobras said it is considering the sale of 49 percent of a new investment holding company that will comprise the stakes that Petrobras has in regional natural gas distribution units across Brazil.

The transaction is part of an asset divestment plan that Petrobras announced for the 2015-2019 period. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)