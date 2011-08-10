UPDATE 1-Petrobras may sell partial stake in Japan's Nansei-Kyodo

* Eyes deep-sea oilfield development with stake
proceeds-report
* No specifics on size of stake sale or buyer -report
(Adds details)
TOKYO Aug 10 Brazil's state-run Petrobras
is considering selling a partial stake in its wholly
owned Japanese oil refiner Nansei Sekiyu KK, Kyodo news agency
said, citing an interview with the company's CEO, Jose Sergio
Gabrielli.
The company will use the proceeds to invest in deep-sea
oilfield development, Nansei Sekiyu President Osvaldo Kawakami
was quoted as saying in the interview that Kyodo conducted in
Brazil.
There was no mention of specifics on the size of the stake
it may sell or the buyer, the report said. Nansei Sekiyu was not
immediately available for comment.
Petrobras, which bought 87.5 percent of Nansei in 2008 for
around 5.5 billion yen ($71 million) from Exxon Mobil
group Japan refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu , bought the
remaining stake from Sumitomo Corp in October 2010.
Nansei Sekiyu, the only refiner on the island of Okinawa, in
southwestern Japan, currently processes only light sweet crude
from Asia and Africa but has considered adding secondary units
to process a wider slate, including medium grade crude oil from
Brazil's pre-salt discoveries.
If Petrobras sold the stake, it could make it easier for the
firm to decide on the Japanese refinery's upgrade with financial
support from a partner.
($1 = 77.290 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann and
Chris Gallagher)