UPDATE 1-Brazil's Petrobras, Brookfield enter talks over pipeline unit

By Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO May 12 State-controlled Petróleo
Brasileiro SA has entered exclusive talks with Brookfield Asset
Management Inc over the sale of natural gas pipeline
unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA, as part of a plan to
dispose of $15 billion of non-essential assets by year-end.
In a Thursday securities filing, Petrobras, as
Brazil's state oil producer is known, set an exclusivity period
for negotiations initially at 60 days that could be extended for
another 30 days. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that
Brookfield had offered 18 billion reais ($5.2 billion) to buy
NTS, as the unit is known, trumping rival bids. According to the
sources, who requested anonymity to speak freely about the deal,
other bidders included Spain's Gas Natural Fenosa SA, France's
Engie SA and Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd.
A sale of NTS could give a boost to Petrobras, which is
relying on asset sales and cost cuts to reduce a debt burden of
$130 billion - the largest of any global oil firm. So far this
year, Petrobras has sold $1.4 billion in assets, with ratings
company Moody's Investors Service saying the slow pace of
divestitures could hamper debt-reduction efforts.
According to the filing, a sale of NTS requires approval by
Petrobras management and board, as well as from regulators.
Brookfield's purchase of NTS, with nearly 1,560 miles (2,500
km) of pipelines, could be the country's biggest corporate
takeover so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Non-voting shares of Petrobras closed 4.5 percent down on
Thursday at 9.79 reais. The stock is down 25 percent this year.
The company posted a net loss of 1.25 billion reais in the
first quarter, the third consecutive quarterly loss, after oil
prices and production slipped and a weaker currency fanned debt
costs.
($1 = 3.4788 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in São Paulo;
Editing by Sandra Maler and Tom Brown)