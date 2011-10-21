Brazil's Petrobras lowers natural gas prices

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrobras to discount natural gas after similar cuts
* 12-month inflation rate continues to worry govt
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 21 Brazilian state oil
company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) will lower natural gas prices
slated for adjustment in November, the company said, helping
lower energy costs for the country's industries.
Petrobras said Thursday it will offer a discount of 18.6 percent on natural gas, following similar price cuts of 9.7 percent in May and 14.3 percent in August. Sources told Reuters in June that President Dilma Rousseff was pushing the company to cut those prices as part of a strategy to lower energy costs. [ID:nN1E75S0FM]
That effort came as Brazil's inflation was becoming a major headache for policy makers. Rising prices are still a concern for South America's largest economy, with inflation still outside the government's target ceiling despite signs it is slowing. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; editing by Andrea Evans)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.