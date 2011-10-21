版本:
Brazil's Petrobras lowers natural gas prices

 * Petrobras to discount natural gas after similar cuts
 * 12-month inflation rate continues to worry govt
 RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 21 Brazilian state oil
company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) will lower natural gas prices
slated for adjustment in November, the company said, helping
lower energy costs for the country's industries.
 Petrobras said Thursday it will offer a discount of 18.6
percent on natural gas, following similar price cuts of 9.7
percent in May and 14.3 percent in August. Sources told Reuters
in June that President Dilma Rousseff was pushing the company
to cut those prices as part of a strategy to lower energy
costs. [ID:nN1E75S0FM]
 That effort came as Brazil's inflation was becoming a major
headache for policy makers. Rising prices are still a concern
for South America's largest economy, with inflation still
outside the government's target ceiling despite signs it is
slowing.
 (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; editing by Andrea Evans)

