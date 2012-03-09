Petrobras well confirms Northeast Tupi field

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said in a filing on Friday it struck good quality subsalt oil from a well in the Nordeste de Tupi area, which was part of 5-billion-barrel oil-for-shares swap with the government in 2010.
The 1-976-RJS well northeast of the 8 billion barrel Lula field in water depths of 2,131 meters, 255 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro, is the second drilled in the areas swapped with the government for shares.
The first, 3-944-RJS, confirmed good oil in the Franco field earlier this year.
This well turned up medium grade crude with gravity ranking 26 on the American Petroleum Institute's scale, at a depth of 4,960 meters below the sea bed. The well showed a 290 column of oil in carbonate rock under a think layer of salt.
Petrobras said it will continue drilling the well to find the depth of the hydrocarbon deposit. Well formation tests will come after the drilling is completed and then a long-term production test is expected to follow.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.