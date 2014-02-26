版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 27日 星期四 01:02 BJT

Petrobras intends to expand oil production in Argentina - CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 26 Brazilian oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA wants to boost oil exploration and production activities in neighboring Argentina, Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier, in a phone conference with investors, the company best known as Petrobras said its production outlook for the next several years relies on the extension of gas contracts with Bolivia and the exploration of shale gas in the United States and Argentina.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐