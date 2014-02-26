Petrobras intends to expand oil production in Argentina - CEO

BRIEF-Actelion says J&J deal on track to close towards end of Q2
* Publication of the definitive notice of the end result of actelion tender offer
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 26 Brazilian oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA wants to boost oil exploration and production activities in neighboring Argentina, Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster told reporters on Wednesday.
Earlier, in a phone conference with investors, the company best known as Petrobras said its production outlook for the next several years relies on the extension of gas contracts with Bolivia and the exploration of shale gas in the United States and Argentina.
* Publication of the definitive notice of the end result of actelion tender offer
* Frontline has today filed a complaint in Marshall Islands against DHT Holdings
BEIJING, April 27 Didi Chuxing, China's top ride-hailing firm, is set to raise a $5 billion funding round that values the company at about $50 billion.