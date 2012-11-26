版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 27日

Petrobras sells Santos Basin stake to OGX for $270 mln

SAO PAULO Nov 26 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras agreed to sell its 40 percent stake in the Santos Basin's BS-4 concession to OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações S.A. for $270 million, according to a securities filing on Monday.

