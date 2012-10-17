UPDATE 1-Petrobras says finds good quality oil in Santos basin

Rio de Janeiro Oct 17 Brazilian state-run oil
company Petrobras and its partners said on
Wednesday it found more good quality oil in an offshore area
south of Rio de Janeiro, raising the output potential of one of
its biggest recent discoveries.
Petrobras said it found oil in a well located in the Carioca
structure at ultra-deep water off the Santos basin. Petrobras is
the operator of the of the block, which is also partly owned by
BG E&P Brasil and Repsol Sinopec Brasil.
In October 2010, China's Sinopec paid $7.1 billion for 40
percent of Repsol's Brazilian operations. Madrid-based Repsol
is one of the biggest holders of oil rights in Brazil's
Santos basin, one of the world's most promising oil frontiers.
Sinopec is China's second largest oil and gas
producer.
The oil, found at a depth of 5.57 Km (3.5 miles), is similar
to petroleum discovered in other wells in that area, Petrobras
said.