UPDATE 1-Petrobras says makes offshore oil discovery in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 24 Brazil's state-run oil
giant Petrobras said on Friday it found "good
quality" crude in an ultra-deep water block in the
Sergipe-Alagoas basin, its latest in a string of discoveries in
one of the world's most active offshore oil frontiers.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company said it found a 300 metres
(984 foot) column of hydrocarbons after drilling in a well known
as "Moita Bonita" or 1-BRSA-1088-SES. The well is located 35 Km
(20 miles) southeast of company's "Barra" prospect.
"Moita Bonita" is located in the BM-SEAL-10 block, which is
100 percent owned by Petrobras.
The new find comes only four days after Petrobras announced
it discovered oil in a deep water field south of the city of Rio
de Janeiro.