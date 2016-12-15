Petrobras average Brazil oil output rises 2 pct in November

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
SAO PAULO Dec 15 Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday that average domestic oil output rose 2 percent in November from the prior month, underscoring steps by Brazil's state-controlled oil company to improve exploration and production performance in some offshore fields.
In a securities filing, Petrobras said average oil production in Brazil stood at 2.23 million barrels of oil a day equivalent last month. The company's total production, which encompasses Brazil-based and overseas operations, totaled 2.86 million boed last month, the filing said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.