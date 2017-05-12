Petrobras trims 2017 capex budget on cost savings, license delays

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
SAO PAULO May 12 Petroleo Brasileiro SA has lowered its capital spending forecast for 2017 by $3 billion due to licensing delays, more efficient investments and postponed payment on some contracts, executives told analysts on a Friday conference call.
The state-controlled Brazilian oil company, known as Petrobras, is more wary about contracting new drillships given the improving efficiency of its exploration and production activity, executives said. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project