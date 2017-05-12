版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 21:26 BJT

Petrobras expects asset sales to bring $8 bln in cash this year

SAO PAULO May 12 Petroleo Brasileiro SA expects to generate $8 billion of liquidity from asset sales this year, the state-controlled Brazilian oil firm told investors in a presentation on Friday.

In March the company, known as Petrobras, said it plans to strike deals in 2017 and 2018 to sell assets and stakes in projects worth $21 billion in order to reduce debt. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐