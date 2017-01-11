UPDATE 2-Petrobras to invest $19 bln, has cash for over two years

(Adds context on Petrobras turnaround, paragraphs 5-6)
By Marta Nogueira
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 11 Petróleo Brasileiro SA
expects to spend 30 percent more in exploration, production and
refining projects this year, signaling that efforts to cut debt
and preserve cash are helping Brazil's state-controlled oil
company regain investment capacity.
Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente told reporters at an
event in Rio de Janeiro that capital spending at Petrobras
could rise to $19 billion in 2017 from $14.6 billion
in 2016. Investments could be maintained around those levels if
Petrobras sticks to strict fuel pricing and preserves cash.
Petrobras will follow market guidelines and not
macroeconomic policy instructions to set prices for gasoline,
diesel and other fuel, he said. Cash of about $22 billion should
be enough to allow Petrobras to undertake activities for more
than two years, Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro said at
the event.
"Our cash and financial position is a source of tranquility
for the time being," Monteiro said.
Their remarks indicate to a large extent the success of
Parente in turning around a company that a year ago was thought
by many analysts to be the target of a state rescue. During his
seven months at the helm of Petrobras, Parente has stretched out
over $10 billion in debt payments, revamped output, set off
accident-reduction goals and overhauled corporate governance.
He faces several obstacles to turning around Petrobras, the
world's most indebted major oil firm, including oil price
volatility, a corruption scandal highlighting governance flaws,
and the legacy of policies that forced the company to enter
low-yielding, money-losing business segments.
One of his top priorities is to cut the company's $130
billion of debt, amassed after years of state-led policies
overstretched the company.
According to Monteiro, debt-reduction steps are helping the
company regain the trust of global investors and the ability to
spend wisely on exploration and production. He expects the
company's debt ratings, currently below investment-grade, to be
upgraded at least once before the end of this year.
Preferred shares, the company's most widely
traded in Brazil, shed 0.3 percent to 15.45 reais in late
Wednesday morning trading. The stock is up almost 4 percent this
year.
In September, Petrobras pledged up to $74.1 billion in
capital spending for the 2017-2021 period, compared with a $98.4
billion target in the prior 2015-2019 plan.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Additional reporting by Roberto
Samora in São Paulo; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool)