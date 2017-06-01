UPDATE 1-Brazil's Petrobras says political turmoil unlikely to affect asset sales

(Adds details from presser, context)
By Daniel Flynn
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 1 Brazil's state-controlled
oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA does not expect
political turmoil caused by a massive corruption investigation
to affect its asset sales and debt reduction program, Chief
Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Thursday.
The Petrobras CEO also said the company will not stop
deleveraging once the target of debt at 2.5 times EBITDA is
reached. He said a level of 1.5 times EBITDA, or earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, is more
appropriate.
"We don't see the country's current condition as altering
our plans to reduce debt," he said, referring to the sweeping
"Car Wash" graft probe that centers on political kickbacks on
Petrobras contracts and has now led to the investigation of
President Michel Temer, among scores of other lawmakers.
Parente, speaking to a small group of foreign journalists,
did say that some developments, such as Moody's changing its
outlooks to negative from stable for several major Brazilian
firms on Wednesday, along with the political turbulence, did
have some consequences for Petrobras.
"Our outlook for a new upgrade to our credit rating is now
more complicated, but that has nothing to do with the operations
of the company," Parente said.
Parente's remarks underscore the challenges still faced by
the company.
During the course of the "Car Wash" probe, federal judge
Sergio Moro has put dozens of Petrobras industry and engineering
firm executives behind bars in the investigation into political
kickbacks on contracts at state companies.
Oil prices near decade lows and losses incurred over many
years because of government-mandated fuel subsidies also pose
challenges to Petrobras.
Petrobras' aggressive turnaround helped the firm post a
record operating profit in the first quarter and move ahead of
schedule in reducing a debt burden that is the largest of any
major oil firm.
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by
Alistair Bell)