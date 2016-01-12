UPDATE 6-Petrobras cuts spending again as oil-price drop bites

(Adds comment on market moves, updates prices)
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO Jan 12 Petróleo
Brasileiro SA, Brazil's state-controlled oil
producer, on Tuesday slashed its investment budget for the third
time in just over six months, to preserve cash to pay debt, the
industry's largest.
With oil prices at about 12-year lows and the company's
$15.1 billion asset sale stalled, Petrobras cut its 2015-2019
capital spending budget by a quarter to $98.4 billion from $130
billion in June, according to a securities filing.
With planned 2016 investments of $20 billion, versus $27
billion proposed in June, Petrobras also trimmed its outlook for
oil production in Brazil this year by nearly 2 percent to 2.145
million barrels per day from 2.185 million bpd.
The production cut underscores the difficulties facing Chief
Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine, as Brazil endures its worst
recession in at least 25 years and its currency, the real, has
gone into a tailspin.
"Every day Petrobras is under more and more pressure," said
Fabio Fuzette, who runs Sao Paulo investment fund Antares
Capital. "If oil prices stay low, I'm not very hopeful. We will
likely see more of the same shortly."
Petrobras' preferred shares, the company's most-traded class
of stock, fell 9.2 percent in Sao Paulo to 5.53 reais, their
lowest since Aug 26, 2003. The shares are down 9.1 percent this
month and 70 percent in the last year.
"Essentially the market is reacting to most news from
Petrobras as bad news," said Luana Sigfried, an oil and gas
analyst with Raymond James in Houston. "It's increasingly clear
that the company is just trying to adjust to reality, and
reality is that it's going to be a smaller and smaller company."
Lower spending will free up cash to pay down the company's
$130 billion of debt, but it also threatens to crimp future
output, which investors are counting on to satisfy longer-term
obligations.
Such risks, including falling oil prices and a giant
corruption scandal, led to Petrobras' loss of its coveted
investment-grade rating last year.
The company's 5.75 percent bond due in January 2020
fell 61 basis points to 78.25 percent of face value
to yield 12.6 percent.
In the Tuesday revision, Petrobras cut its outlook for the
average benchmark Brent crude oil price in 2016 to $45 a barrel
from $70 in June.
Brent crude oil fell 1.36 percent on world markets
on Tuesday to $31.12 per barrel. Some analysts expect it to drop
toward $20 in coming months, slashing potential returns on
Petrobras' technically complicated and remote offshore
oilfields. If that happens, the company may need to cut spending
further.
The situation has worsened because of a nearly one-third
decline in the value of Brazil's real against the dollar last
year. That means Petrobras needs more local currency to pay its
debt, most of which is in dollars.
With Brazil's recession on track to be the longest since
1901 this year, demand for fuel and other Petrobras products in
Brazil, the world's seventh-largest economy, is falling. Fuel
sales fell for the first time in a decade, Sindicom, Brazil's
fuel distributors' association, said on Tuesday.
The revision of the 2015-2019 plan is likely to be the last
as the company is expected in February to release a new
five-year plan running through 2020.
Under the revised plan, about $80 billion, or 81 percent of
the planned capital spending for 2015 through 2019, is budgeted
for exploration and production. About $10.9 billion is earmarked
for distribution and refining, with the rest being allocated to
natural gas, power generation and other areas.
