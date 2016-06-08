Brazil's Petrobras output rises 5 pct in May

REFILE-BRIEF-Premium Income Corp announces year end results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
BRASILIA, June 8 Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday that output rose 5 percent in May from April to 2.83 million barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas a day.
Petrobras, as the state-run company is known, said average oil output rose 6 percent in May to 2.24 million barrels per day, its fifth largest rate of production on record. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Robert Dickey IV has been appointed as chief financial officer
BRASILIA, Jan 17 The Brazilian Air Force is planning to privatize the running of its telecom network used for defense, surveillance and air traffic control, an Air Force spokeswoman said on Tuesday.