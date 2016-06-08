Brazil's Petrobras output rises 5 pct in May

BRASILIA, June 8 Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday that output rose 5 percent in May from April to 2.83 million barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas a day.

Petrobras, as the state-run company is known, said average oil output rose 6 percent in May to 2.24 million barrels per day, its fifth largest rate of production on record. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)