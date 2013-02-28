版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 02:26 BJT

Petrobras Brazil January oil output falls 3.3 pct from December

SAO PAULO Feb 28 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras said on Thursday that its oil production in Brazil fell to 1.965 million barrels a day equivalent in January, down 3.3 percent from December's average output rate.
