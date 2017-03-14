版本:
Petrobras' oil, gas output in Feb reached 2.82 mln barrels/day

SAO PAULO, March 14 Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday that its oil and gas production in February reached an average of 2.82 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said that its oil output considering only production sites in Brazil, excluding natural gas, fell 1 percent from January to an average of 2.2 million barrels per day. The company did not release comparative data for total production including natural gas. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Leslie Adler)
