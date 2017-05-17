版本:
Brazil's Petrobras says April output 2.72 mln barrels/day

SAO PAULO May 17 Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said its oil and natural gas output in April was 2.72 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Of the total, 2.60 million barrels per day were produced in Brazil and the rest came overseas, the company said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chris Reese)
