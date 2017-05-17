Brazil's Petrobras says April output 2.72 mln barrels/day

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
SAO PAULO May 17 Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said its oil and natural gas output in April was 2.72 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
Of the total, 2.60 million barrels per day were produced in Brazil and the rest came overseas, the company said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States in a long-term bet on low oil prices and stable U.S.-China trade relations despite recent tensions.