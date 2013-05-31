Petrobras says April oil, gas output up from March

RIO DE JANEIRO May 31 Brazil's state-controlled
oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras,
said April output rose 2.68 percent from March as platforms
under repair returned to service and production increased at new
fields.
Petrobras had an average oil and natural gas production of
2.55 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from
Brazilian and foreign fields.
Production, though, was nearly unchanged from a year earlier
and is below the 2.57 million boepd average for the last 12
months and the averages for 2012 and 2011.
After peaking at 2.73 million boepd in January 2012,
platform repairs, declining output from older oilfields and
delays in developing new areas have crimped output for the Rio
de Janeiro-based company.
Sluggish production has forced Petrobras to increase debt to
help maintain a $237 billion five-year investment plan, the
world's largest corporate investment program.