Petrobras says April oil, gas output up from March

RIO DE JANEIRO May 31 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said April output rose 2.68 percent from March as platforms under repair returned to service and production increased at new fields.

Petrobras had an average oil and natural gas production of 2.55 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from Brazilian and foreign fields.

Production, though, was nearly unchanged from a year earlier and is below the 2.57 million boepd average for the last 12 months and the averages for 2012 and 2011.

After peaking at 2.73 million boepd in January 2012, platform repairs, declining output from older oilfields and delays in developing new areas have crimped output for the Rio de Janeiro-based company.

Sluggish production has forced Petrobras to increase debt to help maintain a $237 billion five-year investment plan, the world's largest corporate investment program.