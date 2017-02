RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 24 Brazilian state oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) said on Monday its domestic crude output in September rose 2 percent from August to an average of 2.00 million barrels per day.

Including foreign production, Petrobras' output of oil and natural gas reached 2.59 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), the company said, up from 2.56 million boed in August. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Dale Hudson)