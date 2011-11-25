Petrobras Oct Brazil oil output stable at 2 mln bpd

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Friday its average October
domestic crude output remained stable versus September at 2.00
million barrels per day.
The unprogrammed stoppage of the P-35 platform in the
Marlin field hurt last month's production numbers, as did
delays in the restart of the PCE-1, PNA-2, P-18 and P-19 units,
the company said.
Including foreign production, Petrobras' output of oil and
natural gas reached 2.61 million barrels of oil equivalent per
day (boed), the company said, up from 2.59 million boed in
September.
For the year through October, average crude output in
Brazil stood at 2.01 million bpd, compared with 2.00 million
bpd over the same period last year. Global output for the year
is averaging 2.60 million bpd and compares with 2.58 million
bpd a year earlier.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Dale Hudson)