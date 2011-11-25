Petrobras Oct Brazil oil output stable at 2 mln bpd

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) said on Friday its average October domestic crude output remained stable versus September at 2.00 million barrels per day.

The unprogrammed stoppage of the P-35 platform in the Marlin field hurt last month's production numbers, as did delays in the restart of the PCE-1, PNA-2, P-18 and P-19 units, the company said.

Including foreign production, Petrobras' output of oil and natural gas reached 2.61 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), the company said, up from 2.59 million boed in September.

For the year through October, average crude output in Brazil stood at 2.01 million bpd, compared with 2.00 million bpd over the same period last year. Global output for the year is averaging 2.60 million bpd and compares with 2.58 million bpd a year earlier.

For additional data on Petrobras output see: <O#P-PROD-PTB> <PETROBRAS/INFO>. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Dale Hudson)