Petrobras committed to investment-grade debt, no stock sale -CFO

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 19 Brazil's
state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
and its board of directors are committed to maintaining their
investment-grade debt rating and not selling new stock, Chief
Financial Officer Almir Barbassa told investors on a conference
call Tuesday.
While the company's debt has passed Petrobras' internal
limit of 2.5 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA), that ratio is expected to fall below
the limit over time, Barbassa said.
The company also said Petrobras plans to double the supply
of domestic gas to the Brazilian market by 2020 and double the
capacity of liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminals in the
same period.