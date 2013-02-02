Petrobras platforms collide at shipyard in high winds

SAO PAULO Feb 2 Two oil and gas production
platforms under construction at a southern Brazilian shipyard
collided on Saturday after high winds dislodged their moorings,
according to Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras
.
The P-58 and P-63 platforms broke free of their moorings at
the Honorio Bicalho shipyard at the port of Rio Grande.
Petrobras said it would conduct an inspection of the two vessels
to assess the damages.
It is still unclear whether the incident will delay the
deployment of the P-58 which is slated to go into production in
the first quarter of 2014 at the Baleia Azul field where the
company is already producing subsalt oil.
Petrobras said on Friday, however - prior to the platforms'
collision - that the 140,000 barrel-per-day P-63 was scheduled
to complete its construction in the middle of this year and be
deployed in the Papa Terra field in the Campos Basin.
Despite its projections to nearly triple its oil output by
2020, Petrobras has struggled to raise its output of oil over
the past few years.