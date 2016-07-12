版本:
Brazil's Petrobras says new FPSO rig onstream in Lula field

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 12 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday its Cidade de Saquarema floating production, storage, offloading unit (FPSO) has been connected to the Lula field and is producing 30,000 barrels of oil per day. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)

