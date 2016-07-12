Brazil's Petrobras says new FPSO rig onstream in Lula field

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 12 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday its Cidade de Saquarema floating production, storage, offloading unit (FPSO) has been connected to the Lula field and is producing 30,000 barrels of oil per day. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.