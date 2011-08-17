版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 18日 星期四 05:35 BJT

Petrobras: platform shutdowns up after U.S. Gulf spill

 * CFO sees "Gulf of Mexico effect" in Brazil
 * Platform shutdowns lead to higher production costs
 * Campos Basin output fell as much as 7.3 percent
 RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 17 Brazil has increased
shutdowns of state-led oil company Petrobras' (PETR4.SA)
offshore platforms following the 2010 Macondo oil spill in the
Gulf of Mexico, the firm's chief financial officer said on
Wednesday.
 The higher-than-expected incidence of government-ordered
platform shutdowns in the first half of 2011 boosted production
costs, Almir Barbassa said in an investor conference call.
 "I think we're seeing a 'Gulf of Mexico' effect," Barbassa
said. "Authorities are seeking stoppages in situations that
they didn't before."
 He said Petrobras has usually halted platforms when there
was a problem related to something "essential", but "today,
situations that are much less critical lead to unplanned
stoppages".
 But he added he did not expect to see a similar increase in
the number of unplanned stoppages in the second half. He did
not say how many stoppages were ordered by the government.
 Operating costs jumped 7.3 percent in the first half of
2011 compared to the same period in 2010, the company said in
its earnings release on Monday.
 In 2010, a rig blowout led to a three-month spill in a
field operated by BP (BP.L), depositing up to 4.9 million
barrels of oil into U.S. waters in the Gulf of Mexico. The
spill was the largest ever from an offshore well.
 Petrobras expects to reach maximum production of 2.25
million barrels per day during 2011, though it expects output
to average 2.1 million barrels per day for the whole year.
 More than 80 percent of Brazil's oil and gas production
comes from the offshore Campos Basin near Rio de Janeiro.
 The area, one of the world's largest deepwater production
regions, has been producing oil since the late 1970s and has
several large output systems with equipment that has been in
place for more than 25 years.
 Oil production in Campos fell 7.3 percent to 1.65 million
barrels a day in May from a record 1.78 million barrels a day
in December. Over the past year, several platforms have been
closed after fires and after complaints from workers about
unsafe working conditions.
 Petrobras is carrying out the world's largest oil industry
investment plan with outlays of $225 billion planned between
2011 and 2015. It expects this year to invest 84.7 billion
reais ($53.6 billion), a figured revised down from the
originally planned 93.7 billion reais ($59.3 billion).
 (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Jeb Blount; Editing by Dale
Hudson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐