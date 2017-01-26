版本:
2017年 1月 27日 星期五

Brazil's Petrobras reduces diesel and gasoline prices at refineries

SAO PAULO Jan 26 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA announced on Thursday it is reducing diesel and gasoline prices at refineries, reflecting the fall in international petroleum products prices and the appreciation of the local currency against the dollar.

In a statement, Petrobras, as the company is known, said diesel prices will be reduced 5.1 percent at refineries, and gasoline prices will fall 1.4 percent. This may result in a reduction of up to 2.6 percent in diesel prices and 0.4 percent in gasoline prices to consumers, the company said. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chris Reese)
