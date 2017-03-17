版本:
Brazil's Petrobras to raise liquified gas prices by 9.8 pct

SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, on Friday said it will raise prices for liquified petroleum gas (LPG) by 9.8 percent in the Brazilian market. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Diane Craft)
