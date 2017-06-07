Petrobras sets new gas pricing policy for domestic households

SAO PAULO, June 7 State-controlled oil company
Petróleo Brasileiro SA introduced on Wednesday a new
natural gas pricing policy that sets lower prices for smaller
quantities sold in local markets.
In a securities filing, Petrobras said final prices for
liquefied natural gas stored in cylinders of less than 13
kilograms and sold to Brazilian households will correspond to
the average of butane and propane prices in European markets
plus a 5 percent margin.
That will represent a 6.7 percent average increase in
refinery prices starting on Thursday, the filing said. Prices
for so-called GLP-P13 natural gas will be revised at the fifth
day of every month.
