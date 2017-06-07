Petrobras denies Brazil govt meddling in LPG pricing move

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 7 The Brazilian government
is not meddling in pricing decisions by state-controlled oil
producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA, which on Wednesday kept cooking
gas out of a pricing system based on international parity.
Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente, speaking at a news
conference, said the decision helps Petrobras comply
with rules set by Brazil's most powerful energy policy body to
help contain fuel costs for households.
