版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 05:28 BJT

Brazil's Petrobras cuts gasoline and diesel prices

SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA reduced on Wednesday its average prices at refineries by 2.3 percent for gasoline and 5.8 percent for diesel, the company said in a securities filing.

The price change in Brazil reflects international oil prices, added Petrobras, as the company is known. The gasoline prices for consumers may drop up to 0.9 percent and diesel prices, up to 3.5 percent, the company said. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐