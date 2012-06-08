Petrobras oil, gas output slips in April

REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
* Platform maintenance lowers average output for month
* Foreign output hit by problems with Colombia well
BRASILIA, June 8 Production of oil and gas by Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras slipped in April from the previous month, the company said on Friday, citing platform shutdowns as the main reason.
Petrobras produced an average 2.55 million barrels of oil and gas equivalent per day in April, down from 2.6 million in March, it said, attributing the slide to the closure of several platforms for maintenance and the shutdown of the Frade field operated by Chevron following a spill last November.
Production of both oil and gas from Brazilian fields alone reached 2.3 million barrels per day on average in the month. That comprised 1.96 million barrels of crude oil and natural gas production of 54.7 million cubic meters per day.
Petrobras said problems at the horizontal Espinal well in Colombia led to a 2.7 percent reduction in its production at foreign facilities. Crude oil output at foreign facilities was 149,900 barrels per day on average in April. Foreign natural gas production was an average 16.4 million cubic meters per day.
