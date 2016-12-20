Brazil's Petrobras starts oil and gas production in Lapa field

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Dec 20 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has started to pump oil and natural gas from the subsalt field of Lapa, in the Santos basin, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.
Petrobras said its production vessel in the Lapa field, the FPSO Caraguatatuba, has the capacity to process 100,000 oil barrels per day. The company operates the area in partnership with BG E&P Brasil Ltda, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc , and Repsol Sinopec Brasil SA. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione, editing by Louise Heavens)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.