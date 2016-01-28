Brazil's Petrobras to cut staff, aims to save $442 mln a year

BRASILIA Jan 28 Petroleo Brasileiro SA
will cut staff and restructure management to adapt to
dwindling oil prices and prioritize high-yield projects, the
state-controlled oil producer said in a statement on Thursday.
Managerial staff will be cut by at least 30 percent in
non-operational areas, with an estimated cost reduction of about
1.8 billion reais per year ($442 million), Petrobras said.
Two company sources had told Reuters on Wednesday that job
cuts would be announced on Thursday.
Petrobras is in the midst of curbing investments and trying
to sell assets to pay down its debt load and adjust to a lower
oil price.
Brent crude oil traded at $33.56 a barrel on
Thursday, less a third of its price in 2014.
($1 = 4.0740 reais)
