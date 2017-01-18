版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 01:05 BJT

Fire reported at Petrobras refinery in Rio; production impacted

SAO PAULO Jan 18 Fire was reported on Wednesday at the Reduc refinery in the state of Rio de Janeiro controlled by Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras, with impact on production, a local oil workers union said.

Flames had reached one of the three distillation units at Reduc, located in Duque de Caxias, in Rio's metropolitan area, the union said. There were no reports of injuries or immediate comments from Petrobras.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐