Petrobras' refinery to restart in coming days - regulator

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 18 The REPAR refinery of Brazil's state-run oil and gas company Petrobras should resume functioning in the coming days, the head of the country's oil and gas regulator ANP said on Wednesday.

A fire at the Parana state refinery earlier this month took roughly 10 percent of Brazil's refining capacity offline. Sources in the industry expected REPAR to restart today.

