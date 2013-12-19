版本:
2013年 12月 19日

Petrobras restarted Repar refinery on Wed - industry group

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras restarted crude processing at its fire-damaged Repar refinery on Wednesday, said fuel industry association Sindicom.

The Repar refinery will reach full output in about five days, Sindicom said on Thursday at an event in Rio.
