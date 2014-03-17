Petrobras to import up to 160,000 bpd of diesel in 2014 -source

UPDATE 1-Cardinal Health to buy Medtronic units for $6.1 bln
April 18 U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc said on Tuesday it would buy medical device maker Medtronic Plc's medical supplies businesses for $6.1 billion in cash.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 17 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is likely to import an average of 150,000 to 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) of diesel fuel in 2014, as much as 14 percent less than the 174,000 bpd average in 2013, an industry source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
Petrobras gasoline imports are likely to nearly double to 60,000 bpd in 2014 from 32,000 bpd in 2013, said the source, who is not authorized to speak to the press.
Brazilian demand for imports should fall with the expected beginning of operations of the RNEST Refinery outside Recife in Brazil's northeast in the fourth quarter, the source said.
* Agrium Inc - successfully commissioned its new urea plant with its first run of urea production at Borger nitrogen operations facility in Texas
April 18 Omnicom Group Inc, the world's second-largest advertising company, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by improved growth in the United Kingdom and Europe.