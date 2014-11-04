Petrobras expects permit for new Brazil refinery by mid-November

BRIEF-Microvision Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Microvision announces first quarter 2017 results; in March 2017 company received a $6.7 million order for its small form factor display engine for a smartphone manufacturer
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 4 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA expects to receive a permit to start operations at its RNEST or "Abreu e Lima" refinery in the country's northeast by mid-November, the firm said in a response to questions from Reuters.
Once that permit is issued, Petrobras, as the company is known, will be able to start commercial operations at the refinery, the statement said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Microvision announces first quarter 2017 results; in March 2017 company received a $6.7 million order for its small form factor display engine for a smartphone manufacturer
* Reaffirms its guidance for 2017 gaap-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share of $4.15 to $4.35
April 27 U.S. biotechnology company Celgene Corp reported a better-than-expected profit on Thursday, helped by demand for its flagship multiple myeloma drug Revlimid.