UPDATE 2-Petrobras rushes to meet fuel demand as costs soar

* Imports of diesel may double by 2014, gasoline by 20 pct

* Diesel fuel imports not seen falling until 2015 or 2016

* Abreu e Lima refinery cost may rise to $20 billion

* Petrobras expects ethanol blend to return to 25 pct in 2013

By Leila Coimbra and Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 29 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras is struggling to reign in rising imports and soaring refinery costs as its tries to meet higher fuel demand in the world's sixth-largest economy, company officials said on Wednesday.

While new investment helped Petrobras raise gasoline production by 44,000 barrels a day (bd) and diesel by 37,000 bd in the first half of 2012, imports of the essential vehicle fuels are rising, refining chief Jose Carlos Cosenza told reporters in Rio de Janeiro.

Diesel imports will double to as much as 300,000 bd in 2014 from about 150,000 bd today. Gasoline imports are expected to rise by a fifth to 90,000 bd from about 75,000 bd today.

"We are making a great effort in the management of our assets to minimize the import of petroleum derivatives," Cosenza said at company headquarters.

To that end Petrobras plans to spend $71.6 billion over the 2012-2016 period to expand refineries and fuel distribution systems, part of a $237 billion five-year plan that is the world's largest corporate investment program.

But getting the five refineries Petrobras is counting on to meet rising demand built on time and on budget is proving difficult.

Costs for the Abreu e Lima refinery near Recife, Brazil, could rise to $20 billion before it starts operating in 2014, four years behind schedule, Petrobras said Wednesday.

That's 42 percent more than the company estimated in February for the 230,000 barrel a day refinery and nearly f ive ti mes m ore than the original $4.3 billion 2008 budget.

Petrobras is also likely to have to pay the full cost of the refinery itself. Despite promises to take a 40 percent stake in the refinery and provide half of its crude oil, Venezuela's state-led PDVSA has yet to sign a contract to join the project.

Petrobras' other refinery projects are also behind schedule, meaning that a drop in diesel imports won't likely happen until 2015 or 2016, Cosenza said.

The Comperj heavy-oil refinery near Rio de Janeiro, o riginally expected to have started n ext year, is s cheduled t o co me on line in 2015, Petrobras said. After Abreu e Lima and Comperj are up and running, diesel imports should fall by about two thirds to 100,000 bd, he added.

As a result of delays Petrobras is working to move forward the start of operations at its so called "Premium 1" low-sulfur diesel refinery near Sao Luis in Brazil's Maranhao state and at its "Premium 2" refinery near Fortaleza in Brazil's Ceara state to 2017, rather than 2018.

Originally budgeted at $8 billion to $10 billion, the cost of the Premium 1 refinery has soared to at least $20 billion according to Petrobras and the Brazilian government.

Refining has also been hurt by the government's refusal to let Petrobras raise fuel prices in line with the world price of oil.

While the Petrobras refining division received its first fuel price increase since 2006 in June, it lost 11.6 billion reais ($5.7 billion) on refining in the first half of 2012.

To ease the need for imports, Petrobras expects Brazil will raise the amount of ethanol required to be mixed into all domestic gasoline blends to 25 percent in 2013 from 20 percent today.

The government lowered the mix to 20 percent in late 2011 as an ethanol shortage caused the cost of the fuel to soar, raising concern in the government that higher ethanol costs would boost inflation.

The reduction of ethanol in gasoline blends forced Petrobras to import gasoline to replace the ethanol because its 12 Brazilian refineries were operating at their limit.

"We are working with the premise that the amount of ethanol in gasoline will rise because this is fundamental for the country," Cosenza said. "Not only to help reduce imports but also to increase the quality of our fuel."

Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of stock, fell for a second day, slipping 0.61 percent to 21.21 reais in Sao Paulo trading on Wednesday.