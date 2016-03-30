Petrobras to save $500 mln a year with reorganization plan

SAO PAULO, March 30 State-controlled Petróleo
Brasileiro SA, the Brazilian oil producer at the
center of a sweeping corruption probe, plans to save 1.8 billion
reais ($500 million) a year through a reorganization plan that
includes the merger of several business units, job cuts and a
streamlining of activities.
In a securities filing, the company known as Petrobras said
on Wednesday that a new governance model will lead to a 43
percent reduction in 5,300 jobs with diverse non-operational
responsibilities. Petrobras is cutting costs, reducing capital
spending and selling assets to stem the impact of slumping oil
prices and the probe, which partially curtailed access to
financing.
($1 = 3.6040 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)