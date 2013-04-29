Petrobras, Chevron in talks to resume output at Frade field

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29 Petróleo Brasileiro SA
is in talks with Chevron Corp to resume production at
the Frade field, a senior executive at the Brazilian state-run
company said on Monday.
The company, known as Petrobras, and Chevron might restart
production as early as this week, Jose Formigli, senior vice
president for the company's exploration and production division,
said at a news conference in Rio de Janeiro.
The Frade field off Rio de Janeiro's coast was shut down in
2011 after a spill and the discovery of several seeps in the
area. At the time of the shutdown, Chevron halted 60,000 barrels
a day of output at Frade as a precautionary measure while it
studied seeps in the area.