UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 6 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to release its third-quarter earnings results after a board meeting on Nov. 14, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
Petrobras said on Wednesday it would hold a board meeting to discuss its third-quarter results on Nov 14. The company has discussed its quarterly performance at several previous meetings, but had not officially announced the date it would release them. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.