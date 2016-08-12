Petrobras sees improved fuel demand in H2 in Brazil

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Aug 12 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA expects local demand for fuels to improve in the second half of 2016 as the economy is expected to begin its recovery from the worst recession in eight decades, company officials said Friday.
Executives of Petrobras, as the company is known, spoke with reporters and analysts after posting net gains of 370 million reais in the second quarter, down 30 percent from the same period of 2015, late on Thursday. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.