Petrobras confirms first-quarter earnings report on May 15

SAO PAULO May 5 Brazil's state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA confirmed on Tuesday it plans
to report first-quarter earnings on May 15, at the end of a
45-day reporting window mandated by Brazilian securities
regulator CVM.
Petrobras, as the company is known, reported its audited
third- and fourth-quarter earnings on April 22 after months of
delays as it negotiated with auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers over
how to account for a vast corruption scandal.
