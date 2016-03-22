UPDATE 3-Petrobras posts record loss as oil price slump forces writedowns

(Adds additional Petrobras comment, economic background,
updates prices)
By Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira
NEW YORK/RIO DE JANEIRO, March 21 Brazil's
state-controlled oil company Petrobras posted its biggest-ever
quarterly loss on Monday after booking a large writedown for oil
fields and other assets as oil prices slumped and refinery
projects faltered.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA, as the company at the
epicenter of Brazil's massive corruption scandal is commonly
known, had a consolidated net loss of 36.9 billion reais ($10.2
billion) in the fourth quarter, according to a securities
filing.
The bigger-than-expected shortfall was 48 percent larger
than the 26.6 billion-real loss a year earlier, the previous
record. It also turned the company's full-year 2015 result,
which was positive through September, into a full-year loss.
For a second year in a row, Chief Executive Officer Almir
Bendine said, Petrobras will not pay dividends to either its
government or non-government investors and it plans to make no
bonus payments to employees.
The result caught analysts and investors by surprise. The
largest fourth-quarter loss expected in a Reuters survey of
analysts was 9.7 billion reais. Petrobras common shares
fell 5.5 percent in after-hours electronic trading in
New York, after the results were released.
The red ink at Petrobras was driven by a 46 percent decline
in the price of benchmark Brent crude oil, a drop that
has driven up losses and caused writedowns throughout the global
oil industry.
Of the 46.4 billion reais written off in the quarter, 83
percent was for oil fields. A year earlier, writedowns were also
the cause of Petrobras losses, although they were largely
related to the giant price-fixing, bribery and political
kickback scandal that has roiled the company and help fuel calls
for the impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.
Rousseff, who was chairwoman of the board of Petrobras from
2003 to 2010 when much of the corruption took place, has denied
any wrongdoing.
Petrobras' poor result also bodes poorly for Brazil's
economy. Brazil's biggest company and largest investor has been
slashing spending and laying off thousands in the wake of the
scandal and oil price drop, helping deepen the country's worst
recession in decades.
Net sales, or sales minus sales taxes, totaled 85.1 billion
reais in the quarter and adjusted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, were 17.1
billion reais.
The fourth quarter result pushed the company's full-year
2015 result to a 34.8 billion-real loss.
The company, though, did manage to increase its cash
position at the end of the period to 97.8 billion reais from
44.2 billion reais by cutting investments. That provided it a
bigger cushion to pay its 492.8 billion reais, or $126.2 billion
dollars, of debt at the end of the quarter.
Bendine told reporters on Monday, the company can generate
enough cash to make all its debt payments through the end of
2017 without needing to raise new capital, even if its plan to
sell about $14 billion of assets this year runs into trouble.
"Even if we hit a road-bump we have sufficient cash through
2017," Bendine said. "This doesn't mean if we have good
opportunities to raise cash or lengthen maturities we won't do
it."
Total debt in reais, though, was 40 percent greater at the
end of 2015 than a year earlier.
The biggest non-oil-field write-off was 5.28 billion reais
for the company's unfinished Comperj refinery near Rio de
Janeiro, whose ballooning costs and repeated delays were one of
the key focuses of the Petrobras corruption scandal.
Start-up of the refinery has been pushed back to at least
2023 because Petrobras has been unable to find a partner to help
finance the plant's completion, company officials said on
Monday.
($1 = 3.6119 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount in New York, Marta Nogueira and
Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro, additional reporting by
Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo; Editing by Tom Brown,
Bernard Orr)