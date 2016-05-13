UPDATE 4-Brazil's Petrobras reports third straight quarterly loss

(Adds quotes from CFO, debt and cash information)
By Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira
RIO DE JANEIRO May 12 Brazil's state-controlled
oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA posted its
third-straight quarterly loss on Thursday as oil prices and
production fell and a weaker currency boosted debt costs.
The result missed analyst expectations of a profit.
The consolidated net loss at Petrobras, as the company is
known, was 1.25 billion reais ($358 million) in the three months
ending March 31, compared with a profit of 5.33 billion reais a
year earlier, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said in a
securities filing.
The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Reuters
was for a profit of 3.64 billion reais.
Petrobras has struggled mightily with a plunge in world oil
prices and its role at the center of a massive corruption
scandal. It is saddled with the oil industry's largest debt and
has also been hurt by falling domestic demand due to Brazil's
worst recession since the 1930s.
That scandal helped lead to the removal of Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff, a former Petrobras chairwoman, earlier
on Thursday by the country's Senate.
The average price of benchmark Brent crude oil fell
36 percent in the first quarter to $35.21 a barrel from $55.13 a
barrel a year earlier. Efforts to reduce Petrobras' debt were
also limited by an 11 decline in the value of Brazilian real
against the U.S. dollar, raising the local currency cost of
foreign debt.
"We want to increase our levels of predictability and meet
our targets; when your debt is large and your risk increases you
have fewer options," Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro told
reporters at Petrobras headquarters during an earnings
presentation.
"Petrobras is a company with high cholesterol, and that
cholesterol is debt leverage," he added, saying all senior
executives are now focused on cutting costs and meeting targets.
Total debt was virtually unchanged from the fourth quarter
at $126 billion. Rising debt maturities, though, dragged down
Petrobras' cash position 21 percent to 77.8 billion reais from
the end of 2015, according to the company's cash-flow statement.
High maturities are expected to last for at least three
years, forcing Petrobras to limit investment, Monteiro said.
First quarter cash, though, was more than double the amount
Petrobras had on hand a year earlier, thanks to lower capital
spending.
Referring to possible debt swaps that could ease short and
medium-term demands for cash, Monteiro said capital markets were
"starting to offer alternatives to reduce the concentration of
maturities."
Petrobras' net revenue, or total sales minus sales taxes,
fell 5.4 percent to 70.3 billion reais. Adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, a
measure of operating profit, fell 2 percent to 21.1 billion
reais.
Lower revenue was driven by lower production.
Average daily output fell 6.6 percent to an average 2.617
million barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas a day (boepd)
from 2.803 million boepd a year earlier. Average daily output in
the first quarter 2016 was the lowest in nearly two years.
In 2015, Petrobras met its annual oil output goal for the
first time in 13 years, Monteiro said.
($1 = 3.4816 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount, Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga
Gaier; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chris Reese and Tom
Brown)